FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is easing some COVID-19 restrictions while preparing to tighten rules requiring face coverings in public.
The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after reporting its first death from the illness on Thursday.
In a news release, the Public Health Department says that starting Tuesday, people must wear face coverings in any building open to the general public.
Children under the age of two, children in daycare and people who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons are exempt from the requirement.
Effective Friday, indoor gatherings in New Brunswick can now include up to 10 people, while outdoor public gatherings and religious services can include up to 50 people with proper physical distancing.
Residents in long-term care facilities can host outdoor visits with two people at a time, and non-emergency health services are increasing.
Low-contact team sports are also permitted with various restrictions.
The Campbellton region remains under stricter regulations because of a COVID-19 cluster that has emerged there in recent weeks.
There are 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including 121 recoveries and one death.
Four patients are in hospital including one person is in intensive care.
Daniel Ouellette, 84, the first person to die from the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, had been living at Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., where an outbreak has been linked to nine cases among staff and residents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.