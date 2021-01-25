SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A long-term care facility in Saint John, N.B., says two of its residents died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Seniors services company Shannex said Sunday that a resident of Parkland Saint John retirement complex died last Thursday and another died Friday.
The company apologized for the delay in reporting the deaths, adding that identifying whether a resident died from COVID-19 can be complicated.
The two deaths at Parkland Saint John have not been added to the Health Department's list of COVID-related deaths, which includes a total of 13 fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus.
New Brunswick health authorities have reported a total of four COVID-related deaths at the Saint John facility.
A spokesperson from the Health Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.