FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say one case is in the Moncton area and nine are in the Edmundston region, most of which is under lockdown.
Officials are also declaring an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston, after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the facility.
They say an outbreak at Edmundston long-term care home Manoir Belle Vue is over. Nine residents died at that facility during the outbreak.
New Brunswick has 141 active reported cases of COVID-19 and four patients in hospital with the disease, including three in intensive care.
The government is also announcing that people aged 75 and over can begin booking appointments today for a COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
