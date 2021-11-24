FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 60 more recoveries from the disease.
They said 45 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.
New Brunswick has 692 active reported infections.
Officials said in a news release more than 6,200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been booked for children aged five to 11.
Chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said vaccinating young people is an important step for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The government said about 88 per cent of eligible New Brunswick residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 93.5 per cent have received at least one dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.