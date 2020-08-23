FREDERICTON - Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

The province now has nine active cases of the virus.

Authorities say no one in New Brunswick is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province has reported 189 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 178 of which are considered recovered.

Two people have died in the province due to COVID-19.

The province says it has conducted more than 58,800 COVID-19 tests to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

