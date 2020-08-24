ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador starting today.
The rule applies to retail stores, public transportation, fitness centres and movie theatres, among other places where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The province says anyone above the age of five will need to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth in these settings.
Authorities have set out some exemptions to the rule, including for people with health conditions.
The mandatory mask regulation aims to stem the potential spread of COVID-19.
Newfoundland and Labrador last reported a case of COVID-19 on Aug. 10 and there were no active cases in the province as of Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.
