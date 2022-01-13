ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it's hoping to have students resume in-person learning on Jan. 24.
Officials said today in a new release that a final decision on whether it's safe to return on that date will be announced next Wednesday.
Kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 have been learning remotely since Jan. 4, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases that began about a week before Christmas.
Today's news release says all students, teachers and staff will have to take two rapid COVID-19 tests at home approximately 72 hours apart before schools reopen.
If they reopen on Jan. 24, those rapid tests must be taken on Jan. 21 and on the morning of Jan. 24.
The Department of Education says the use of rapid tests will be a key component of the safe reopening of schools and test kits are already being distributed to schools across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.
