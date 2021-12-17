ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 today and tightening restrictions in anticipation of another wave of the pandemic.
The province's chief medical officer of health says that while most of the province's 76 active infections involve the Delta variant, there are new Omicron cases and she expects there will be more.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters anyone identified as a high-risk contact of a case will now have to isolate for seven days, regardless of their vaccination status.
She says bars must operate at 50 per cent capacity and restaurants at 75 per cent capacity, both with physical distancing measures in place.
Premier Andrew Furey says everyone in the province aged 18 and over can now get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine 22 weeks after their second shot — a change from the six-month interval announced Monday.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady says today is the deadline for public service workers to be fully vaccinated, adding that 99.4 per cent of employees have complied.
Fitzgerald was blunt about her feelings as case counts in the province rose again, especially before the holidays.
"We understand that the timing just sucks, there's no other way to say it," she said. "We're going to have a few less-than-deal weeks, I think, but I think we will be able to get to a good place again."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.
