ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first case of COVID-19 involving the variant first identified in South Africa.
Chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said today the previously reported case is travel related.
Fitzgerald says she is confident there was no transmission of the variant, adding that there is no threat to public health.
The South African variant is the second mutation of the novel coronavirus identified in the province: the first involved the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, which officials have said led to a COVID-19 outbreak in the St. John's area in February.
Officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, involving a woman in her 40s.
Fitzgerald is also reporting two more recoveries, bringing the number of active reported COVID-19 infections in the province to three.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
