ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting another day with no new cases of COVID-19.
A Tuesday news release says the total number of cases in the province is still 261.
It says another person has recovered from the virus, for a total of 256 recoveries.
Three people have died from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
There are just two active cases remaining in the province, including one person who is in the hospital.
As of Tuesday, 12,433 people had been tested for the coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.
