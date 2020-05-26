ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and another recovery from the virus. In a Tuesday news release, the province says 255 people have now recovered, leaving just two active cases in the province. One person remains in the hospital due to the virus. The province has recorded 260 COVID-19 cases and has not reported a new case in nearly three weeks. Three people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from the illness since it was first detected in the province in March.
N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; just two cases active
N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Thrift stores open
- Trudeau says citizens should wear masks to stave off second COVID-19 wave
- $255K worth of cigarettes seized
- Nearly 30 workers from regional health centre at home self-isolating
- Police rightfully tried to stop suicide: ruling
- Pedestrian dies after collision
- TBDHU confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19
- Judge who took on temporary deanship of law school cleared of wrongdoing
- Passenger killed in North Shore crash
- Members vote to sell off assets of famed Finlandia Association
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Alberta legislature to resume with COVID work, other bills, sitting into July
- Kansas governor vetoes bill limiting her emergency powers
- BC Ferries losing up to $1.5 million each day as pandemic tanks ridership
- Higher prices encourage Canadian producers to boost oil production
- NDP, Liberals cut short debate on how Commons should function during pandemic
- Assiniboia Downs CEO Darren Dunn happy with track's opening night of racing
- 'Pointing out the obvious:' Alberta stands by energy minister's comments
- CP NewsAlert: NHL unveils return-to-play format in the event season can resume
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.