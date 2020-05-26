ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and another recovery from the virus. In a Tuesday news release, the province says 255 people have now recovered, leaving just two active cases in the province. One person remains in the hospital due to the virus. The province has recorded 260 COVID-19 cases and has not reported a new case in nearly three weeks. Three people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from the illness since it was first detected in the province in March.

