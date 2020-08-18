ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador's top doctor says she issued a mandatory mask-wearing order during the summer so people get used to wearing them in time for a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said today despite only two active cases of COVID-19 in the province, she expects people to be interacting more often when schools resume in September.
On Monday, Fitzgerald ordered that beginning next week, mask-wearing will be mandatory in all indoor public places across the province.
Fitzgerald is also relaxing rules for indoor gatherings.
She said today that by next week, up to 100 people can gather indoors during organized events as long as the venue is at 50 per cent capacity.
The rule applies to events hosted by recognized business or to organized gatherings such as religious services, weddings and funerals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.
