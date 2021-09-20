HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 since health officials last released an update on Friday, including a number of younger people who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.
Thirty-four of the cases are identified in the Halifax area, where officials say there are signs of community spread among people aged 20 to 40 who haven't received their vaccines.
Thirteen of the cases are in the northern health zone where there remains a large cluster of linked cases in a "defined, unvaccinated group" which hasn't been identified.
Officials said five other cases are in western zone, with the remaining three in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton.
As of Monday, the province had 129 active cases of novel coronavirus. The figure included eight people who have been hospitalized with the infection.
Meanwhile, a case of COVID-19 was also identified in a long-term care facility in Halifax where the city had one of its largest outbreaks of the disease during the early months of the pandemic.
In an interview, Northwood CEO Janet Simm said a staff member was identified as a positive COVID-19 case last week through the facility's routine screening.
Simm said Northwood completed its contact tracing protocol and residents where the staff member worked would remain in their unit.
Recent tests done on both staff and residents have come back negative.
She was not able to confirm whether the staff member was fully vaccinated against the disease due to privacy reasons, though noted more than 88 per cent of the facility's more than 400 staff are fully vaccinated.
Last spring, more than 50 residents at the facility died during a COVID-19 outbreak that affected a total of 246 residents and 114 staff members.
In Newfoundland and Labrador officials identified 15 new cases since their last advisory on Friday.
Monday's total included 11 cases in the central health region and four cases related to travel in the eastern health region, which includes St. John's.
Over this past weekend, officials said a number of COVID-19 cases were identified at White Bay Retirement Living in Baie Verte. A total of 10 cases are currently related to the personal care home.
All residents and staff have been tested and are advised to quarantine while the source of how the virus got into the home is under investigation.
There are currently 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with one person in hospital due to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.
