HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he "very much" appreciates signs that are popping up in his Fall River neighbourhood thanking him for his efforts in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Robert Strang says he noticed them as he and his family were walking for exercise over the weekend.
However, Strang says he's also a bit embarrassed by the attention.
He says he's simply the public face of an effort that involves hundreds of people working across the health system who are not as visible as he is during his daily briefings.
He says a number of those people are frontline workers taking a level of personal risk to ensure people with COVID-19 are cared for.
Strang's daughter Alexandra tweeted out photos of some of the homemade signs and driveway chalk messages the family came across during its walk, saying they were "touching and heartwarming to see."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.
