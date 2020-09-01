FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is asking children to sing softly when they return to class.
The province released updated back-to-school rules Tuesday, requiring students up to Grade 8 to be kept in classroom bubbles to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Students will be allowed to interact within the classroom without physical distancing, but they will be required to keep a two-metre distance from anyone while outside their class bubble.
The province's Education Department said Tuesday the decision to keep students in classroom groupings was made to limit contact among children and to help authorities with contact tracing.
Mask-wearing will be required in common areas and on school buses for students in Grade 6 and up, and it will be encouraged for younger students. Masks won't be required inside classrooms.
The government says singing and music classes will be allowed but should take place outdoors as much as possible and students will be asked to sing softly.
Children in kindergarten to Grade 8 will be allowed to share instruments, while students in Grades 9 to 12 must maintain physical distancing and can share instruments only if they're disinfected between each use.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 1, 2020.
