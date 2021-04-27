FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting its 36th death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the person in their 20s in the Moncton region is the youngest patient in the province to die of COVID-19.
Health officials are also reporting 24 new COVID-19 infections today.
Officials say 21 new cases are in the Edmundston, N.B., region and involve close contacts of previously reported infections tied to an outbreak at special care home Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, N.B.
They say there are two new cases in the Moncton area and one in the Fredericton region.
Officials say the lockdown that has been in place in Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska area since April 11 will end at midnight tonight.
New Brunswick has 137 active reported cases and six patients in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.
