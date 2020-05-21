FREDERICTON - The New Brunswick government is now forecasting a deficit of $299 million dollars for 2020-21, instead of the $92 million surplus it projected when it released its budget this spring.
Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says COVID-19 has created a situation unlike anything experienced before.
Revenue is projected to be $291.4 million lower than budgeted because of the effects of the pandemic.
Expenses are projected to be over budget by $100.2 million, of which $39.5 million is offset by federal revenue.
The net debt is forecast to reach $14.1 billion, an increase of $266.7 million over the 2019-20 level.
Steeves says the economic impacts of the pandemic are only beginning to be understood.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.