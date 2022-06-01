FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is announcing a $20-million program to ease the pressure of food and fuel inflation in the province.
The government says it will issue a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
Low-income residents will get $225, and certain families will receive a payment of $450.
The government says more than 75,000 people are eligible for the payments.
Premier Blaine Higgs says the current economic situation is having a severe impact on New Brunswickers and that it's essential for his government to provide the appropriate relief for those in need.
The government is also contributing an extra $1 million to food banks to help them meet increased demand.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
