FREDERICTON - The New Brunswick government says it has made its final offer to thousands of striking public sector workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
In a short emailed statement Saturday, Erika Jutras, director of communications for the Finance and Treasury Board, said the government has requested the union present its offer to the membership for a vote.
Jutras provided no details on the offer, which was made after talks which began at 2 p.m. Friday, went into the early morning hours.
She says it's the government's "sincere hope that workers will be back on the job Monday and schools will be open early next week."
Earlier Saturday, CUPE spokesman Simon Ouellette would only confirm the union has agreed to a media blackout.
But Ouellette later said the government's offer was in the process of being presented to the bargaining teams at each of seven CUPE locals.
"They will take a decision on whether they will bring it (the offer) to their members or reject it," he said. If the teams accept the offer Ouellette said it would then go to the membership for a vote.
"One thing's for sure there won't be a (membership) vote today because we are talking 20,000 workers," he said.
Ouellette also confirmed that talks with the province were held on the pension plans for two of the CUPE locals.
Those locals — 1253 and 2745 — represent school custodial staff, maintenance workers, bus drivers, library assistants and administrative support workers, as well as educational assistants.
Public servants, including education sector employees, workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for over two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.