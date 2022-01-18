FREDERICTON - New Brunswick issued a call on Tuesday for volunteers to help with the province's pandemic response.

The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is causing a rise in hospitalizations and health-care staff shortages, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement.

"We are asking anyone who can assist with clinical and non-clinical work to come forward," Shephard said, adding that the government needed people for paid and unpaid work.

About 347 health-care workers in the province were isolating Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

"We need your help," Shephard said. "Whether you are retired, non-practising or unlicensed — if you have experience that can help, please reach out to us."

She said the government would provide training and personal protective equipment.

Officials on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 deaths in the Bathurst region, which brought the total number of deaths in the province attributed to the virus to 192. There were 113 people in hospital with the disease, a number unchanged from the prior day. Fifteen people were in intensive care.

The province is under Level 3 public health restrictions, which includes a ban on private gatherings and the closure of restaurant dining rooms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.