FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick have confirmed that a person in their 80s has died from COVID-19, the 40th novel coronavirus death in the province.
The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.
Health officials say four residents of that home have died after contracting COVID-19.
Officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 10 travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province.
Officials have also confirmed that a previously reported case in the Bathurst region has been determined to be the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil.
New Brunswick has 142 active cases of COVID-19 and six patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.
