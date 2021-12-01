FREDERICTON - Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19.
Health officials in the province said today the deaths involve a person in their 80s in the Saint John region, a person in their 70s in the Moncton area and someone in their 80s, also in the Moncton region.
Officials are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 676 active infections across the province.
There are 67 people hospitalized with the disease, including 15 in intensive care.
Twelve people are on a ventilator.
Officials say 27 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 contracted the disease inside hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
