FREDERICTON - Less than 60 per cent of New Brunswickers under 40 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and provincial officials are urging them to book a second shot.
The province's deputy chief medical officer of health pleaded Tuesday with eligible residents under 40 who received a first dose of vaccine at least 28 days ago to make an appointment for a second one.
Dr. Cristin Muecke said in a news release the vast majority of COVID-19 infections in the province involve people under 40 years old who aren't fully vaccinated.
Public health reported 13 new infections Tuesday and 110 active cases. One person is in hospital with the disease.
Health officials say about 71.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully immunized against COVID-19 and more than 83 per cent have received at least one dose.
Nova Scotia health authorities reported one new case Tuesday and 22 active COVID-19 infections.
Prince Edward Island also reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday. The new infections involves an individual in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. The Island has eight active reported cases of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
