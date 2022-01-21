FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday he was optimistic he would be able to lift the lockdown he imposed across the province by the end of the month as planned.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is dropping and residents across the province have reduced their contacts by 30 per cent, Higgs told a news conference.
"We likely have not yet seen the peak of cases and hospitalizations but our ability to manage the situation is improving," Higgs said.
The government imposed the Level 3 lockdown on Jan. 15, in an effort to curb expected increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and allow time for more people to get vaccinated.
Higgs said there has been a high level of adherence to the rules and that he is optimistic the province will be able to return to Level 2 at midnight on Jan. 30.
"We have nine days left. We can do this," he said.
Higgs cautioned the situation could change, but he said that at this point, he's pleased.
Under Level 3, gatherings are limited to a single household; salons, spas and entertainment centres are closed; and in-person dining is not permitted in restaurants. Schools will remain online until at least Jan. 31.
Higgs said he's still concerned that unvaccinated people are having a big impact on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Approximately 75 per cent of our hospitalized cases are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," he said.
The premier said he was still considering imposing new measures to encourage more people to get vaccinated, adding that options will be discussed with cabinet and public health next week.
Meanwhile, chief public health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said she was concerned about vaccination rates for children aged five to 11.
"Since children became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine … 29,002 New Brunswick children aged five to 11 have been vaccinated," she said. "But progress has slowed in recent weeks. Just 53.2 per cent of eligible children have received their first dose."
Russell said the vaccine is safe and by getting vaccinated, kids will be better positioned to stay healthy when in-class learning resumes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.
