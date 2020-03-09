FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called a pair of byelections for Monday, June 15.
There are vacancies in the ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe following the death of Progressive Conservative Greg Thompson and the resignation of Liberal Brian Gallant.
Higgs said he would have scheduled them sooner but there were concerns about municipal elections set for May and consultations on health-care reforms in April and May, as well as current worries about the impact of the coronavirus.
Green Leader David Coon says the coronavirus should be a factor being considered by all the parties when it comes to the byelections and the possibility of a general election.
The Liberals have vowed to try to topple the government in a vote on the budget, but Higgs says they should rethink that for a number of reasons, including the possibility of prompting an election during a health crisis.
Higgs says if the byelections date becomes an issue during a coronavirus outbreak, it could be changed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.