FREDERICTON - The premier of New Brunswick says there is no urgency at the moment to impose a vaccine passport system in the province.
Blaine Higgs told reporters today New Brunswick isn't seeing the level of cases and hospitalizations being experienced in provinces like Quebec, where a vaccine passport system is being launched today.
Higgs says 75.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 84.7 per cent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The province is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases today and 21 more recoveries from the disease.
New Brunswick has 127 active reported cases and three people in hospital with the disease, including one in intensive care.
Higgs says if more provinces require proof of vaccination, New Brunswick may have to introduce a vaccine passport in order to ensure residents can easily travel within Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.
