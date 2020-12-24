HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while New Brunswick reported two.
Health officials in Nova Scotia said six of the new cases were in the Halifax area and one was in the western health zone. The province has 36 active cases of COVID-19 and no patients are in hospital with the disease.
Premier Stephen McNeil said he appreciated that following public health orders during the holidays "can be a challenge" but he said restrictions in the province "are not as tight as in other parts of the country."
"Let's also be thankful for what we do have as we continue the good work to keep COVID-19 in check. I wish all Nova Scotians a safe holiday season and a Merry Christmas."
In New Brunswick, health officials said Thursday that the two new cases in the province involve a person in their 20s in the Moncton region and someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area. Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.
The province has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and has 44 reported active infections.
One patient is hospitalized in intensive care with the disease. All of New Brunswick is under the "yellow" pandemic-alert level, the second-lowest level in the province's recovery plan.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 infections Thursday; the province has 21 reported active infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.
