FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said there were multiple outbreaks across the province including in several long-term care facilities.
Officials said there were 130 active cases in the province — the highest number in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.
One person is in hospital with the disease, in intensive care.
New Brunswick has reported 717 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the health crisis.
The entire province remains at the "orange" pandemic-alert level under the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
