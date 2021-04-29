FREDERICTON - New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Health officials said the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions each had two new cases, the Edmundston area had three new cases and the Bathurst region had one.
Four people are hospitalized with the disease, officials said, including two in intensive care. The province now has 118 active reported infections.
Officials also gave an update on an outbreak of the disease at a residence on the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick.
To date, 10 cases have been linked to the outbreak in Magee House that was caused by the variant of COVID-19 first identified in India, chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said.
Staff and residents at another of the university's residences, Elizabeth Parr-Johnston, were tested on Tuesday and so far all results have been negative.
“The cases in the Fredericton area outbreak are all connected, and this situation illustrates what we are up against,” Russell said in a statement Thursday. “This is a virus that can and will spread quickly through casual contact. We must take every measure we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
On the vaccination front, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said 35 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 257,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the province to date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.
— — —
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
