FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Officials say a person in their 70s died in the Moncton region and a person in their 70s died in the Fredericton area.
They say they have identified 16 new cases involving the Omicron variant of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of that mutation in the province to 30.
There are 45 people in hospital with the disease, including 14 in intensive care.
Meanwhile, interim restrictions will enter into effect at 11:59 p.m., including indoor gathering limits of 20 people and a requirement that movie theatres, sporting venues and casinos operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Distancing must also be maintained at all times in businesses, retail stores, gyms, salons and in spas, while in restaurants, a two-metre distance must be kept between tables.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a news release Friday that the measures are necessary to slow the spread of Omicron and other variants of the novel coronavirus.
“We are seeing case numbers rise quickly in other provinces because of the Omicron variant and need to do everything we can to ensure the same thing does not happen here,” Shephard said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.