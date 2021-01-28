FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 14 in the hard-hit Edmundston region, which has been under lockdown since Sunday.
Health officials say 11 new cases were identified in the Moncton area and two in the Saint John region.
Moncton remains at the red pandemic-alert level while the rest province — outside Edmundston — is at the lower, orange level.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited in Edmundston as is non-essential travel in and out of the region.
Officials say there are 313 active reported cases and four people are in hospital with the disease, with two in intensive care.
New Brunswick has reported a total of 1,202 infections and 16 COVID-related deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 28, 2021.
