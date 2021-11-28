FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 130 new infections confirmed over the weekend.
Officials said in a news release there were also 45 recoveries since Saturday, which means the number of active reported cases in the province remains at 793.
Public health says there are 62 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, including 17 people in intensive care.
Officials say a person younger than 19 is among those in hospital.
Online data shows 88 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 93 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine.
The release says school personnel and residents aged 65 and older can book an appointment to receive a booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.
