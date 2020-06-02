FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting another case of COVID-19 in an outbreak at a nursing home in the northern part of the province.
A news release from the province's Public Health Department says the person is in their 80s and their case is linked to Manoir de la Vallee in Altholville, where a worker tested positive last week.
There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in the province, all in the health region known as Zone 5.
The cases are linked to a cluster in the Campbellton area that has led to the region moving back a step in the province's reopening plan.
Provincial officials say five patients are in the hospital due to COVID-19 including one person in intensive care.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says New Brunswickers should be patient as the province monitors how the outbreak unfolds over the next 14 days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.
