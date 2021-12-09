FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting another big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province, along with two more COVID-19 related deaths.
There are 174 new cases of the virus today, with the number of active cases hitting 892.
The deaths involve a person from the Campbellton area and one from the Miramichi region — both in their 50s.
Forty people are hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.
The Horizon Health Network has confirmed three staff members on the COVID-19 unit at the Moncton Hospital have tested positive for the virus.
There are now outbreaks on five units at the hospital, with a total of 32 patients and 11 staff who have tested positive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.