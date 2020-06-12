FREDERICTON - Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the north of the province.
The new case is an individual aged between 40 and 49 who works at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.
The latest case brings the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 154, with 125 people having recovered from the infection.
There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 28.
Officials say five patients are hospitalized, and one is in an intensive care unit.
As of today, 36,125 tests have been conducted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.
