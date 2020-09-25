FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
It involves a person in their 30s in the Bathurst region.
The public health department says the case is related to travel from outside of the Atlantic bubble, and the person is self-isolating.
The number of confirmed cases in the province is now 200, while 191 people have recovered.
There have been two deaths, and there are seven active cases of novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a state of emergency order has taken effect today limiting day trips to the Campbellton, N.B., area from a neighbouring region in Quebec to residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.
