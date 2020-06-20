FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Public Health says the new case is a person between 50 and 59 years of age in the Campbellton area and is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville, N.B.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 164 as a false positive test was detected in a previously confirmed case.
A total of 135 people have recovered from their bout with the virus, including 14 people whose cases are related to the outbreak in the Campbellton area.
There have been two deaths, and there are currently 27 active cases with two patients hospitalized including one who is in intensive care.
With the exception of the Campbellton area known as Zone 5, the provincial government is looking to reopen almost every business in New Brunswick by Friday, and Premier Blaine Higgs has recommitted to loosening travel restrictions between the four Atlantic provinces by early next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.
