FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Authorities said today the case involves a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region.
Health officials say they suspect the case is travel-related and linked to a case reported Tuesday.
They say the infected person is no longer symptomatic and has passed the 14-day contagious period for the virus.
There are now eight active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
The cases announced Tuesday and Wednesday are under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.