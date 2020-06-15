FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 160.
The province's chief medical officer of health says one case involves a person in their 20s from the Campbellton area.
The other two involve temporary foreign workers in the Moncton area — a person in their 20s and another in their 30s.
Dr. Jennifer Russell says both workers were in isolation at the time of their diagnosis and were tested 10 days after arriving in the province.
She also says New Brunswick's second death reported over the weekend was a person in their 80s with underlying health conditions.
That person was a patient at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and had been a resident at an adult residential facility in Atholville, N.B.
Russell says the case is one of 21 connected to the facility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.
