FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
Health officials said today all three cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic region.
The new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Saint John area, a person in their 50s in the Bathurst region, and a person in their 30s in the Miramichi region.
Officials say they are maintaining the Campbellton area in a heightened pandemic-alert level following outbreaks at several schools last month.
The province is reporting 28 active cases and five COVID-related hospitalizations.
There have been a total of 347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.