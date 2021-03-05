FREDERICTON - New Brunswick says it will be easing public health restrictions this Monday because COVID-19 infections are on a steady trend downward.
The province's chief medical officer of health, however, said today the decision to shift the entire province to the less-restrictive yellow level comes with a caution.
Jennifer Russell is warning that with a rising number of cases in the Miramichi region, if infections spike over the weekend the decision to ease restrictions will be "revisited."
Russell is also confirming that with the expected arrival of the province's first shipment of the two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later this month, the province now plans to provide one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every New Brunswicker before the end of June.
Meanwhile, Russell is reporting three new cases in the Miramichi area and one in the Fredericton region.
The province has 33 active reported cases and three people in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.
