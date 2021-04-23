FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is setting up isolation hotels where most people travelling into the province will have to stay at their own expense for at least seven days.
A negative test for COVID-19 would allow them to complete a second week of isolation at home.
The rules take effect Saturday at midnight, and there are some exceptions for students, truckers and rotational workers.
Premier Blaine Higgs says he expects the new health order to remain in effect until at least late May.
He says anyone who doesn't need to come to New Brunswick right now should stay away.
Health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, bringing the number of active cases to 138.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.
