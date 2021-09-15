FREDERICTON - Starting next week, New Brunswick will require people to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access services such as indoor festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms.
Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement today, saying the new rules will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21.
He says travellers to New Brunswick or residents returning to the province will also have to pre-register and show proof of vaccination.
Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 today and another death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the onset of the pandemic.
There are 293 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province and 12 patients are in hospital with the disease, including seven in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 15, 2021.
