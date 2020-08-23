HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death linked to COVID-19, and two new cases of the virus.
The province says a man over age 80 died in the Northern Zone, which encompasses the Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas.
The case is related to a previous COVID-19 case of a traveller coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble.
Authorities say the man who died was not a resident of a long-term care home.
The two new cases announced Sunday are also in the Northern Zone and linked to previous positive cases.
Nova Scotia has reported 1,080 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths to date. Seven cases remain active in the province.
Premier Stephen McNeil called the man's death a "stark reminder" that COVID-19 is still active in Nova Scotia.
"My thoughts are with this man's family and his loved ones," McNeil said in a statement.
"We all must continue to work together and follow the public health advice and protocols to protect each other and keep our citizens as safe as possible."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.