ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will give one-time payments of $500 to residents with incomes less than $100,000 to help offset high inflation.
Those with incomes between $100,000 and $125,000 will receive a payment ranging from $250 to $500.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady told reporters today that about 392,000 of the province's approximately 525,000 residents will qualify for a cheque.
She says the program will cost the government almost $200 million, adding that higher-than-expected revenues will help pay for it.
Coady says oil prices -- which help fund government coffers -- have climbed well beyond $86 a barrel, which is the rate her department used in its forecasting for the province's budget.
Residents aged 18 and older who had adjusted incomes of $125,000 or less in 2021 are eligible for a cheque, and the government says those payments will begin later this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.
