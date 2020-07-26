ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to four.
The provincial health authorities said in a statement Sunday that the new case is a woman between the ages of 20 and 39 in the Central Health region.
The woman, who is self-isolating, is a close contact of a previously reported case of the virus.
"Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine," the statement said.
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador last week, two of which were travel-related.
A man in his 20s, who had returned from Ontario, tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Health region, public health officials said on July 21.
The next day, a close contact of that man — a woman under the age of 20 — also tested positive.
On Friday, the province said a woman in her 20s had tested positive for the virus after returning to the province from Southeast Asia.
Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 266 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Three people have died, and 259 people are considered recovered.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.
