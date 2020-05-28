ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first new case of COVID-19 in three weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 261.
Health officials say the new case is a man aged between 40 and 49 who lives in the province's Eastern Health Region, which includes St. John's.
They say contact tracing is underway and everyone considered a close contact of the man will be advised to quarantine.
One person is in hospital due to the virus, while 255 people have recovered.
Overall, there have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province since the outbreak began.
Officials say to date, 11,775 people have been tested for the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.
