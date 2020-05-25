ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is approaching three full weeks without detecting a new case of COVID-19.
The province reported no new cases on Monday for the 18th day in a row, keeping the provincial total at 260.
Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province, and 254 have recovered.
There are three patients in hospital due to the virus, including one in intensive care.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says it's natural that people may feel an increased sense of safety with case numbers so low, but she urges people to remain vigilant.
Fitzgerald says residents should respect physical distancing guidelines in public parks and trails as people venture outside in the warmer weather.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.
