ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health officials say the case involves a woman between 20 and 39 years old in the Labrador-Grenfell health region.
They say the case is travel-related, with the woman having travelled to the province from Saskatchewan.
The patient, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province after being granted a travel exemption as an essential health-care worker in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
The Health Department is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flights 7950 and 7484 departing Regina and Toronto for Deer Lake on Monday, Sept. 21 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.
People who stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on the same date are also asked to call 811 to arrange for testing, while those who travelled on PAL Airlines Flight 901 departing Deer Lake to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 22 are also asked to call 811.
The province says 269 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and there are currently two active cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.
