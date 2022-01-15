ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new COVID-19-related death today.
The Department of Health and Community Services issued a tweet saying a man over 70 years-old has died in the eastern health zone, which includes St. John's.
Officials are also reporting 314 new cases of the virus and three infections identified as the result of out-of-province testing.
Nine people are in hospital due to the virus, which is one more than reported Friday.
Officials say 2,738 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the last day.
The province currently has 5,171 active COVID-19 infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.
